BOOK SIGNING – The Cedar County libraries at Stockton and El Dorado Springs will host a book signing on April 22 for the fiction book of local history just completed by Neoma Foreman. The reception will be at Stockton at 10 a.m.,and at El Dorado Springs at 2 a.m.

Collision with Destiny is compiled using events from the life of Phebe Dally, the author’s mother-in-law. A historical and inspirational romance, the book takes place in Blue Mound Township in Vernon County in 1908. The picture on the cover is an actual photograph of Mr. Dally’s Sears car which he ordered in on the train and arrived at Walker Depot. It was the first automobile in Blue Mound Township. They had to pull it home behind the horse and wagon because no one knew how to drive it. The person riding in the automobile was supposed to pull on the hand brake when they went down the hill, but forgot. The new car rolled into the wagon, breaking out the headlight—and almost causing a run-away. This and many other such tidbits are scattered throughout the book showing history in a fun way.

Brief synopsis of the book:

Priscilla Dalton loves her students and family and feels no need for change. Her resolve is tested when a caravan of Model Ts travels through her small town in Missouri in 1908. One of the drivers, Stan Zingg, is knocked unconscious in an accident. Priscilla nurses him until he is able to leave, losing her heart in the process.

Obstacles arise, and both struggles to determine if they are to be together. Will Priscilla choose financial security and a home near her parents, or marry Stan when he returns and asks her to? More than Priscilla and Stan’s lifestyle will be changed if they allow God to lead them as the automobile culture explodes in the Midwest.