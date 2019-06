The Stony Creek School will hold a fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, in the Fair Haven Park. Cost is donation only.

Come enjoy the park, enjoy a meal of freshly fried young chicken, chicken and noodles, beans, coleslaw and fresh homemade bread, pies and more.

Fair Haven Park is located eight miles north of Walker on Hwy. C or southwest of Schell city or northwest of Harwood. Contact number is 417/432-1062.