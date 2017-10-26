by Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police

On Monday, Oct. 23, El Dorado Springs Police Officers responded to the 400 block of South Summer Street concerning a report of a subject lying partially on the street. Upon officers arrival the subject was unresponsive with visible head trauma. Officers requested an ambulance.

The subject was transported by ambulance to Cedar County Memorial Hospital, and later flown to Cox Hospital in Springfield for treatment of his injuries. The subject succumbed to his injuries.

The subject’s name is being withheld until all relatives are notified.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department 417/876-2313 or the Crime Stopper’s Hot Line at 417/876-TIPS.

An active investigation continues.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police