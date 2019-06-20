MATH TEACHER AGAIN – At the June 13 El Dorado Springs School Board meeting, retiring Acticities Director Mike Durnell received a plaque for 20 years of service from School Board President Darrell Eason. The past five years Durnell has served as the Bulldog Activities/Athletic Director. Prior to that he was the El Dorado Springs Middle School 8th grade math teacher. He has been in education for 28 years. He and his wife, Suzanne, the Elementary librarian, left Auora School after two years to come to El Dorado Springs. He also taught five years in Billings and one year in Lamonte. In retirement, he will drive to a school in Kansas to teach Middle School math. His wife will continue as the librarian in El Dorado Springs Elementary.