MISS MERRY CHRISTMAS CANDIDATES – The 65th Miss Merry Christmas will be crowned at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Community Center Gym and she and her court will ride in the parade that follows.

This year’s candidates are (standing) – Senior Mikayla Loane, daughter of Jimmy and Tasha Loane, (sitting left to right) Senior Taylor Robison, daughter of Scott and Michelle Robison, Senior Makenzie Melton, daughter of Scott and Tammy Melton, Senior Sarah King, daughter of Buddy and Sherre King, and Senior Brittany Murray, daughter of Craig and Racheal Murray.

Interviews were held at the Wayside Inn Museum on Sunday Nov. 4.