Mid-Missouri Bank this week announced the promotion of Rick Coale to the role of Community President at the bank’s Stockton location. Rick has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry and is a native of Cedar County, having previously served as Vice President at Mid-Missouri Bank’s El Dorado Springs location. Rick resides with his wife, Sarah, on the family’s Cedar County farm and is a 1985 graduate of the University of Central Missouri with an Ag Business Bachelor’s degree.

“I am thrilled to be joining an already very strong Stockton team”, said Coale. “Mid-Missouri Bank knows there is a lot of responsibility in being Cedar County’s hometown bank. When your roots in the Ozarks date back to 1872, there is a legacy of providing each and every customer with a truly personalized experience while staying on the leading edge of the industry with technology and security advancements.”

Amy Hedrick, Senior Vice President of the Stockton location added, “Rick is a natural fit with our team. We have worked closely with the leadership of our El Dorado Springs location for some time in laying the groundwork for this transition. We look forward to having Rick as an asset right here in Stockton moving forward.” Mrs. Hedrick has been with Mid-Missouri Bank for 13 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, specializing in personal and commercial lending in addition to a broad range of leadership duties.

Mid-Missouri Bank brings our customers better ways to bank. With 14 banking locations in 10 communities and seven insurance locations, we offer a broad range of financial products and services. Our banking locations are in Springfield, Republic, Willard, Mt. Vernon, Bolivar, Stockton, El Dorado Springs, Webb City, Joplin and Lebanon. Our insurance locations are Springfield, Bolivar, Lebanon, Richland, Waynesville, Stockton and El Dorado Springs. Visit us at www.MidMoBank.com to learn more about our easy online banking and free mobile Apps. Mid-Missouri Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.