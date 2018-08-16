Governor Mike Parson recently signed legislation to modify age requirements for marriage licenses in Missouri that will take effect on Aug. 28.

Senate Bill 655, which was passed by the Missouri Legislature and signed into law, prohibits marriage licenses from being issued if either party is under 16 years of age. Additionally, the legislation bars the marriage of individuals 21 or older to anyone under age 18. Parental consent will still be required for minors to marry someone under age 21.

All marriage license applicants will be required to provide proof of age to the Recorder of Deeds through a certified copy of their birth certificate, passport or other government-issued identification. The Recorder will document this proof of age.

Recorders of Deeds are committed to preserving records, including marriage licenses, with the utmost care and consistency. The duty to fulfill all legal requirements for documents is paramount. As with any statutory change, the Cedar County Recorders Office will modify its policies in order to implement the marriage age law as soon as it takes effect.

Questions about the upcoming changes to marriage license requirements can be directed to the Cedar County Recorder of Deeds, Carole Wilkerson, at 417-276-6700 Ext. 246.