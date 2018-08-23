The Missouri State Medical Association today released the following statement:

The Missouri State Medical Association opposes the three “medical” marijuana ballot questions that will be offered to Missouri voters in November.

MSMA acknowledges there are a limited number of patients who may receive limited relief from minor pain and nausea, but numerous studies have identified negative health effects for a large number of diagnoses.

Until the DEA reclassifies marijuana to allow extensive scientific research, MSMA remains concerned Missourians will be gambling with their health using an unregulated drug.

About the MSMA: MSMA, the state’s largest physician organization, is the voice of physicians, residents and medical students who strive to protect the health of the public in Missouri. Visit www.msma.org.