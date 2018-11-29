West of Stockton
Project facts:
Replace existing bridge with new wider, longer structure over Cedar Creek.
New bridge will be 32 feet wide and 300 feet long, 12 feet wider and 12 feet longer than current bridge.
New bridge will be built on new Route 32 alignment eliminating four sharp curves approaching the bridge.
Traffic impacts:
Route 32 will remain open for most of the project, but will be closed up to two weeks near the end of the project allowing crews to build connections to new section of Route 32.
Drivers will be urged to use Missouri Route 39 and Cedar County Route K to avoid the work zone.
Bridge facts:
Built 1930
Approximately 1,900 vehicles per day cross the bridge
Bridge in poor condition, requiring frequent maintenance
Construction: Summer 2019
Estimated total cost: $4 million
For more information:
www.modot.org/southwest
417/895-7600 or 1 888-275-6636 (toll free)
Facebook: MoDOT.Southwest
Twiter: MoDOT_Southwest
Instagram: @MoDOT_Southwest
