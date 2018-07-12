Tim Dollens of Columbia, Missouri will give a presentation called “Missouri: The Spoiled Brats of Genealogy!” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, in the Nevada Library Meeting Room, 218 W. Walnut St., Nevada. He will explain in his presentation why in Missouri we truly are the “spoiled brats” of genealogy. He will discuss the settlement of Missouri and her natural resources as well as some of the libraries, archives and repositories we are spoiled to have in the Show Me State.

Tim calls himself the “cheerleader for Missouri genealogy” and has been active in genealogical pursuits for the past 37 years of his life. It started in high school with a sociology class project.

He is currently in his second two-year term as President of the Missouri State Genealogical Association where he has been on their Board of Directors for about 18 years off and on beginning in 1990. He has also served in various officer positions in mid-Missouri genealogical societies, and teaches genealogical classes at his place of employment on using Ancestry.com Library Edition and Heritage Quest as well as other topics on genealogy. He has given presentations at many genealogy conferences across the state.

Tim’s ancestry is mostly Western European and British Isles and has mostly Colonial roots in North America. His last direct immigrant ancestor came in 1804 from Scotland to Canada. He has at least three direct ancestors that settled in the Ozarks just before and after the Civil War: Baylor Davis who lived in Polk (1850) and Lawrence (1860) Counties, and Samuel and Mary Turner Cox who lived in Cedar County (1870). His Dollens family lived in Nevada, Missouri where Tim’s third great aunt, Susan Isabella Dollens, was born in 1858. Other branches of his Wilson and Yates families have called Nevada and surrounding areas their home. He looks forward to traveling back through the Southwest part of Missouri.

This special program is open to the public and everyone interested in genealogy research is invited to hear Dollens’ presentation. This event is sponsored by the Cedar and Vernon Co MO Genealogical Society. For information, please contact Valo at 417/667-2457 or Lynda at 417/876-2633.