Medicare beneficiaries in Missouri should be getting their new Medicare cards with a unique numbers on them through the mail soon. The Medicare cards replace the old ones that contain a Social Security number.

The Missouri SMP (Senior Medicare Patrol) advises seniors to put the new card in a safe place and shred the old red, white and blue Medicare cards. However, seniors should still keep their blue Social Security cards. Don’t destroy your blue Social Security cards.

Keep them in a safe place as always. As always, if you suspect Medicare fraud, call the SMP at 1-888-515-6565.