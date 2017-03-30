The Cedar County Library District, which has branches in El Dorado Springs and Stockton, is asking citizens for a 1⁄4 cent sales tax to support the services provided by the libraries. That means of every $100 you spend the library gets a quarter – 25 cents. It is estimated that the sales tax revenue will raise approximately $240,000.

Currently, 72% for the funding for the district comes form property tax at the same 1947 levy of .10. Due to the Hancock amendment, they are now collecting .08. The remainder of their funding comes from state/federal sources, both of which are being cut every year.

Because of their lack of money, this is what the Library District can’t do: provide extended hours with sufficient staffing, afford faster internet; afford newer computers; afford to provide enough new material needed to serve the needs of the residents of Cedar County; afford to provide all the services offered by many libraries today much as downloadable books and programming for all ages; afford to hire sufficient staff to provide services to the area nursing homes, day care centers and preschools.

In 2016 people checked out over 38,700 items; visited both braches over 47,000 times, over 500 people attended the programs provided by the libraries, over 13,000 used the computers and over 1,400 used the free wi-fi.

Libraries are as important now as they have been in the past. The oldest known library dates form around 2,000 BC in Syria.

The Library is a vital part of our communities. According to the district information, people visit the library to apply for jobs online, learn new job skills and prepare for college exams. Families with children who are interested in relocating to Cedar County, care about the quality of the local library, just like they care about the quality of the local schools. The library summer reading program and story times have proven to improve children’s reading ability.

You have the opportunity to visit either Library on Monday, April 3, from 3 – 5. If you use the library, you know how important it is. If you don’t use the library, attend the Open House and learn how important it is.