Charges have been filed against two Sheldon, Mo residents after a home outside of Sheldon was raided early Thursday morning by multiple agencies. According to officials, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office developed information during a drug investigation that led to the execution of the search warrant. Members of the Nevada Police Department and Bates County Sheriff’s Office were asked to assist with the early morning operation that recovered suspected methamphetamines, and firearms, one of which has been confirmed as stolen.

The suspects have been identified as 35-year-old Carl A Bogart of Sheldon, and Shelly D Hogan, 38, also of Sheldon. Both Bogart and Hogan have been charged with four felony counts that include: Possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property. Both Bogart and Hogan are being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $25,000 bond.