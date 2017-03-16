Interested in helping to preserve the history of El Dorado Springs? Then volunteer a few hours with the Preserve Our Past Society’s latest project, remodeling the old house between the Wayside Inn Museum and Rumors Tavern, preparing it to hold more El Dorado Springs memorabilia.

The time is 8:30 a.m. The date is Saturday, April 8. Call Faye Koger at 417/276-4684.

Membership letters for P.O.P.S. will go out soon. Be sure to renew your dues. It is a major fundraiser for the museum.