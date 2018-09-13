September is National Suicide prevention month. The VFW Auxiliary would like to share these behavior signs that may mean someone is at risk for suicide. Risk is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss, or change. Watch for these signs and help that person get assistance. One source of help is theLifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Lifeline is free, confidential, and always available.
Signs may include: talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill oneself.
*Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
*Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
*Talking about being a burden to others.
*Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
*Acting anxious or agitated or behaving recklessly.
*Sleeping too much or too little.
*Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
*Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
*Displaying extreme mood swings.
*Suicide is preventable! With help comes hope.
