I would like to formally introduce our new Animal Control/Code Enforcement Officer Tanya Mendelsohn. She started with the department in February 2019. She has National Certifications in Animal Control Operations and has worked successfully as an Animal Control Officer for over four years at her pervious agency. ACO Mendelsohn is looking forward in servicing our community needs concerning animal issues and code enforcement.

Respectfully,

Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police