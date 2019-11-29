STATE FARM CELEBRATES NEW OFFICE – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Toshua Barnes McCormick, State Farm on Friday, Nov. 22 , at her new office west of town on 54 Hwy. Present for the photo were: (from left) Chamber Members Sylvia Ackley, Janna Dody (Sac Osage Electric) Nikki Allison (Simmons Bank), Rachael Taylor (Simmons Bank), Jackson Tough (Chamber executive director), Jordan Payne (Mid Missouri Bank), Penny Smith (State Farm), Todd Leonard (Community National Bank), Toshua McCormick (State Farm), Vicki Hillsman (Brower Real Estate), Jeremi McCormick, Ryan Cloyd (Mike and Joe’s), Stacy Wolf (State Farm), Heather Brown (Abilene Ent) Chrissy Reeder (State Farm), Neil Linsenmayer (El Dorado Springs Family Chiropractic) and Peggy Snodgrass (Chamber assist executive director).