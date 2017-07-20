FROM THE ARCHITECT’S EASEL – This architect’s rendering shows how the front of the El Dorado Springs High School may appear from the Park Street side. Supt. Mark Koca said that the new entrance will become the main entrance for most activities. He said that after the meeting on July 27, he should have drawings of the floor plan layout showing its relationship with the other buildings. The board took no action on the drawing at the July 13 meeting where the superintendent presented it.