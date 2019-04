TAKING APPOINTMENTS AT MEDICAL MALL MAY 6 – Cedar County Memorial Hospital is so pleased to introduce Andrew Wyant, MD, who will join the Medical Mall Clinic in May. Dr. Wyant and his wife, Krystal, who is an RN, and children – Juliet – 15, Jude – 13 and Josie – 7 – have purchased a home here and are excited to become a part of the El Dorado Springs community and schools. Dr. Wyant will begin taking appointments on Monday, May 6. They are coming here from Kentucky.