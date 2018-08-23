BUILDING SELLS – The Leeper family is pleased to announce the sale of our downtown Main Street building to the Gayman family (CWG Properties LLC). We are excited to see the high level of professional skill and love-of-downtown we have heard from the new owners, as they plan to add new energy and growth in downtown El Dorado Springs, by bringing their business to the center of our hometown. We thank Whitney and Cory and family for their collaboration to make this transition possible.

We have many people and organizations to thank for their interest in and love of the Leeper Building over the last dozen years.

First: Jack Tough for his introduction to The Hole, the burned out property at 121 North Main. (A vacant lot for over 19 years);

Ron and Nancy Brown for allowing us to include their adjacent building in the New-building project;

Joel Chamberlain, architect in Springfield for combining Barbara Leeper’s creative/artistic dream with historic 1907 postcard photos;

Paul Miller for his passion for excellent construction of made-for-stout enduring thoroughly modern buildings, while matching the original visually;

His crew of gifted employees worked well with El Dorado’s favorite cabinet-maker-artist Cecil Blystone in finish work that is a true thing of beauty;

We especially thank Community Bank for their financial trust in financing our construction loan.

We thank Lisa Phillips (KESM) for staging the first rental event in our space, creating and promoting the idea of using the building as an event center and of course we thank the dozens of families and organizations who have staged their receptions, weddings, reunions, proms and simply fun, good times.

Thanks especially to Ron Brown for his tender loving care of our building over these last few years and to JT Jackson for providing us immeasurable assists.

Thanks to our downtown neighbors who kept the faith for the dreams of revitalization and resurgence of our beautiful historic downtown Main Street.

We have been blessed by the general feeling of appreciation we felt in the comments of folks in our hometown community…

(Many folks endorsed the ideal of cleaning up our beautiful hometown…and especially downtown…well remembered, but too numerous to spotlight…thanks).

Thanks to Shannon and Associates for hanging in with us. For their administration of event rentals while keeping the property on the market for our eventual new owner.

And finally, we salute and thank Jackson Tough for keeping his father’s dream alive…for a beautiful growing prosperous El Dorado Springs.

For more details about this transition, we suggest you contact Shannon and Associates or Brower Real Estate. They have worked together very professionally to make this happen.

Pictured are, from left: Shannon Mays, Bob Leeper, Barbara Leeper, Whitney Gayman, Cory Gayman and Benny Brower.