At the monthly meeting of the Cedar County Ambulance District board Monday evening, Oct. 15, in the district headquarters in Stockton, the board elected Rusty Norval as chairman replacing John Wilson who resigned.

The board also elected Nadine Sinclair as vice chairman and Keith Kasco as secretary/treasurer.

When the board accepted Wilson’s emailed resignation, it removed his name from all bank accounts.

Present were board members Rusty Norvel, Keith Kasco, Diana Johnson, Nadine Sinclair and Evelyn Boyle. John Walker, hospital board member, was present but didn’t address the board.

The board voted to advertise for a board member from CCAD District 5.

CPA Kalena Bruce reported that the district is over the FDIC limit at Simmons Bank. A big loan payment due soon will take care of that issue until after the first of the year.

District Manager Tom Ryan reported that all ambulances are operational.

The board received a letter from Cedar County Memorial Hospital requesting the frequencies to hear ambulance calls. The board approved the request. The hospital will have to use a digital radio to program in the frequencies which Neal Taylor, ambulance director for Citizens Memorial, will give them.

Norval will look into getting the duct work changed so the triage room isn’t on the same system as the office. Right now, they have to heat and cool the large garage area which is on the same system as the triage room.

The EMT crew volunteered to maintain the American flag for the building.

The board decided to waive all deposits for medical, law enforcement and fire department personnel for use of the training room.