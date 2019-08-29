WINNER IN HOT STOCK – Blain Griggs, Nevada, took his option for a second pull as the opening act of the 2019 FFA Tractor and Truck Pull at the Land O Lakes Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 24, and the pull with his International Lonesome Loser proved to be the winning distance of 299.01 feet. He only beat Bruce White’s Hot Stock John Deere, Full Rut, by 6.01 feet to take first. It took a convoy of tractors to prepare the track and refurbish it after each pull. Track tractors were furnished by J. Beaty Farm Equipment, Heritage Tractors and Heartland Equipment. Proceeds from the good crowd and the 33 sponsors will help provide the Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair.