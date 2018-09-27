The Miss Merry Christmas contest is sponsored by GFWC Generation III and will be taking applications for entry through Saturday, Oct. 13, which will then be narrowed down to the top eight based on essay submissions. Those top eight ladies will then be invited to a Formal Tea where an Interview will also take place with judges to determine the winner.

This contest is open to any 17-18 year old female living in El Dorado Springs School district, including home-schooled ladies that has not received title of Miss Merry Christmas previously.

Entry forms may be picked up at Santa Paula Awning (305 S. Main St., El Dorado Springs), Chamber of Commerce office (1303 S. Hwy. 32) or the El Dorado Springs R-2 High School. The entry forms and essays will need to be dropped off by the deadline at Santa Paula Awning no later than noon on Oct. 13.

For further information, please feel free to contact Chairperson Crissa Gardner @ 417-296-3829, Tara Friar @ 417-296-5399 or Michelle Morin @ 417-296-3017.

This year’s winner will be receiving a scholarship with the amount TBA at a later date.