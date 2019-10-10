JUNIOR FIREFIGHTERS LEARN FROM THE BEST – Local children, grades 1st – 6th’ had the opportunity to put their firefighting skills to the test on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the old Woods/Shopko parking lot. Junior firefighters visited a number of stations: They got handouts form Cedar County Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial clinic, they got a chance to be in the ambulance and lay on the cot, there was an obstacle -course. And they got to crawl all over the fire truck. The most popular attraction was the opportunity to use a real fire hose and put out a “fire” in a small building. The Cedar County sheriff’s office also participated.

Fire Chief Bob Floyd said that all the comments were amazing and the department will make this an annual event. Each participant got a T-shirt, a plastic fire fighter helmet, a hotdog, chips and water.

October is Fire Prevention Month.