Man shot in head identified

On Monday, Oct. 23, El Drado Springs officers responded to the intersection of South Summer and East Joe Davis Streets concerning a subject lying partially in the street. Upon arrival officers identified the subject as Brandon S. Keith, 34, of El Dorado Springs. He was unresponsive with injuries to his head.

Officers requested an ambulance. Keith was transported to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, for treatment of a gunshot wound to his head. Keith succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417/876-2313 or the Crime Stopper’s Hot Line at 417/876-TIPS.

An active criminal investigation is ongoing. Over the weekend, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles Green in the Schell City area on a warrant out of Cedar County. He was wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.