SMOKEY NEEDS YOU TO PAY ATTENTION – Smokey the Bear was in town last week to oversee the installation of the Fire Danger sign at the El Dorado Springs Fire Department. The sign presents one of five possible weather conditions that could trigger fires. The lowest is 1- low; 2 – moderate, 3 – high, 4- very high and 5 – extreme. The sign is easily seen from Main street and is changed regularly as conditions dictate.