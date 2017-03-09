AT LAST – After a two year wait, the Early Childhood Center has opened for business. The center was honored by an El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 2. Center workers, Chamber of Commerce board members and interested citizens gathered with El Dorado Springs Superintendent Mark Koca and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough for the event which followed an earlier open house.

The center can accommodate 18 toddlers and eight infants. According to Koca, there are still a few places available. Applications can be picked up at the center. Talk to the Center Director Crystal Whitaker. The phone number is 876-3112, ext 281.

Koca said, “We’re very happy to have it up and running. It’s been a long process.”

Tough commented, “This is a partnership between ElDo Youth, the City of El Dorado Springs and the school. It’s always great to see organizations working together for the betterment of the community.