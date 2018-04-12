OREN MARTIN CELEBRATES 102 – Just a few months ago, Oren Martin was still on his farm south of Dederick where he had lived for about 70 years. Recently he moved into Community Springs and celebrated his 102 birthday there on Tuesday, April 10.

Oren was one of thirteen children born to Charlie and Ivy Whitesell Martin. Three of his sisters, Rita Gilpin, Wilda Hall and Donna Woody are still alive.

He married Frieda Kincenski on April 16, 1952. She passed away in 2016. He has two step daughters, Linda Allen and Jan Jacquinot and a daughter, Lois Hoover, two sons, Lynn Martin, deceased, and Dan Marti who lives in Australia.

He also has eight grand children, 22 great-grand children and four great-great-grand children.

Pictured are: (from left, bottom row) Morgan Dawson, Oren Martin and Melva Pellegrin. (from left, back row) Oren’s daughter and son-in-law RC and Lois Hoover, Justin Varner, Oren’s nephew Chris Vickers and Kathy Crusha.