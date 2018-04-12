NATIONAL WRESTLING CHAMP – It was only three short weeks ago that Lotus Van Dyk won a Missouri State Wrestling Title in the U/14 Girls Division in the 130 – 139 lbs. bracket. After securing a birth to go compete at Nationals, Lotus took full advantage of this opportunity and made her dreams come true. Lotus, 14, is in the 8th grade in Nevada Middle School where she wrestles for both the Nevada Middle-School and the Nevada Tiger Pit Wrestling Team.

Lotus worked very hard this season to get to State as that was her goal. Just a month before the official start of the wrestling season, Lotus broke her hand, a break that required surgery and put her season on hold. Not knowing if she would be able to wrestle this season, Lotus still stayed active, working out hoping and praying for a chance at hitting the mat this season. The surgery went well and she had a short speedy recovery. Lotus hit the mats as if she never had suffered an injury and was tossing, turning and pinning her opponents in no time at all. It was a long season and a great one.

All the hard work Lotus put in and dedicated herself to delivered big returns. This past weekend Lotus competed in the Addidas Wrestling National Championships. After numerous bouts and some nerve wrecking matches, Lotus found herself on Center-Stage competing for a national championship. After 3 full time periods and trailing by 2 points from the very beginning with mere seconds left, Lotus scored a 3 point near fall and won the bout 5-4. The win brought with it a National Championship Title and a appointment as an All-American Wrestler.

Lotus is the daughter of Riaan Van Dyk and Keri Van Dyk.