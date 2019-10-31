VOLLEYDOGS ARE CONFERENCE CHAMPS – Front row: Kenley Widener, Taylor York; Back Row:Reese Schaaf, Dani Ogle, Tevi Gurley, Macie Mays, Brooke Ehlers, Tristyn Marshall, Hanna Winburn The team is 8 – 0 in conference play.
Graveside services for Lisa A. Nikodim will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Virgil City Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help the family with expenses and left at the funeral home.
Services for Matt Cross will begin at 10 a.m.Saturday, Oct. 26, at the El Dorado Springs Church of God (Holiness) with Joe Trussel officiating under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home. His cremains will be placed in Olive Branch cemetery at a later date.
