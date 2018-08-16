The only thing “soft” about the opening and ribbon cutting at Pappy’s new restaurant Tuesday evening was the name, officially billed the Chamber of Commerce exclusive dedication dinner and ribbon cutting celebration but called a “soft” opening. It was hard to find a parking place and a vacant chair inside the 170 seating capacity structure. It was billed as a soft opening for Chamber of Commerce members and a tribute to Pappy – David W. Benton, who had the vision to build a home style cooking restaurant, and Marvin Rosbrugh, who generously supported the college education of several young people. Earl Ackley introduced Chamber Executive Director Jackson Tough who emceed the event from there on. Terri Berry Jones told of the unexpected generosity of Marvin Rosbrugh who paid for several years of her dental hygiene school training. She heard later about others Mr. Rosbrugh had similarly sponsored.

Then it was time to invite the 120 guests to dive into the sumptuous smorgasbord featuring fried chicken, fish and Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, green bans, penne pasta, soup and salad and carrot cake and chocolate fudge cake.

RIBBON CUT – The executive board of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce joined the Benton family for the official ribbon cutting.