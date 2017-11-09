The El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 18. The deadline for parade entries is this Friday, Nov. 10. The theme of this year’s parade is Thankful for the Holidays!

The parade line-up will be at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will commence at 3 p.m. For children’s safety the parade committee is asking participants to have walkers distribute candy. The parade committee is urging participants to distribute candy the three blocks from Hightower Street (near the Post Office) north to Broadway.

The Lighting Celebration in the Park will start immediately after the parade’s conclusion with parade entry awards.