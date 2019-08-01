The Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri has awarded a Home Visiting Expansion Grant to the El Dorado Springs R-2 School Parents As Teachers Program in the amount of $94,300.08. The Home Visiting Grant will help to provide funding for the El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents As Teachers Program to expand home visits by increasing quality services to families while focusing on child abuse and neglect prevention. The Home Visiting Expansion Grant funding begins July 1, 2019 and is renewable for three consecutive years.

Parents As Teachers Director Lynn McClaughry commented, “We are extremely excited about receiving this grant! The grant funds will enable us to provide more families in the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District with quality Parents As Teachers program services without additional costs to the school district.”

The Children’s Trust Fund is Missouri’s foundation for child abuse prevention. Created by the Missouri General Assembly in 1983, it is a non-profit organization which does not receive any funding from the State to support its prevention activities. For more information about the Children’s Trust Fund, visit their website at ctf4kids.org.

Look for information through local news media, school newsletters, and on the Parents As Teachers El Dorado Springs Facebook page.

Pictured left: Emily Dawson, P.A.T. Parent Educator, Jennifer Caldwell, P.A.T. Parent Educator, Lynn McClaughry, P.A.T. Program Coordinator & Parent Educator, Dr. Theresa Christian, Assistant Superintendent, Mark Koca, Superintendent.