BULLDOG ROYALTY – Before the kickoff of the El Dorado Springs – Stockton Cedar Bowl, the Bulldogs crowned their 2019 Homecoming royalty: Queen Allison Worrell and King Alexander Posey. Flower girl was Kamryn Swopes, daughter of Beau and Elizabeth Swopes. Crown bearer was Beau Beckner, son of Kelley and Cody Beckner.