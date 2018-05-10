We have a wonderful day planned to celebrate our 25th Car Show of the Route 54 Cruisers. As part of our celebration we will honor our lst Responders. The Honor Guard from Stockton will march thru downtown and “Presenting the Colors” in the downtown Park. The Vietnam Vets will be present and will fold the flag and explain each fold and what it means. All of this plus beautiful cars will take place on Main Street in El Dorado Springs.

There will be lots of awesome cars and yummy food as the Boy Scouts one of our local 4-H groups will serve food and. There will also be ice cream and kettle corn.

The highlight of our day will be the Wounded Warrior Family Support Group 2018 Ford Raptor Pickup. It is decorated with the Flag and red, white, and blue images. The truck is fitted with all kinds of equipment to help meet the needs of a wounded warrior. This pickup is normally shown only at “big” city events and we are very blessed for it to be at our “little” town. It started its journey in San Diego, CA, at a viewing on the USS Midway carrier. It is displayed all over the United States. The truck is also used as a fundraiser. For a donation of $5 you may sign the truck as a remembrance of your support. The 2017 truck was auctioned off at the reknown Barrett and Jackson Auction and was then donated to a wounded warrior. All proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Family Support Group. The Wounded Warrior Family Support truck will be at the Bulldog Brew on Hwy. 54 East at 6 a.m. the morning of the show.

To close out the day, there will be an auction of a beautiful T-shirt quilt, a Ford bench. aChevy bench and other items. Awards will be presented to the participants in the car show.

Come join us in beautiful downtown El Dorado Springs for a fun-filled, car filled, patriotic day.