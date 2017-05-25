The El Dorado Springs Virginia Ryan Strain swimming pool will open Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Pool hours will be 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Daily pool fee is $3. Remember, rafts, inner tubes and beach balls are not permitted at the pool.

The first session of swimming lessons will be July 3-14 and the second session from July 17-28. Lesson prices are $20 for 1st child and $10 per each additional sibling. Toddler lessons (Birth-3 years) will be July 24-28 from 5-6 p.m. at a cost of $10 per toddler. Rates are double for children outside the El Dorado Springs school district.

Sign up for lessons and purchase pool passes anytime during pool hours. Inquire at the pool about weekly night swim.