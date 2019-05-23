The El Dorado Springs swimming pool will open Thursday, May 30. Pool hours are 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Daily pool fee is $3. Remember, rafts, innertubes and beachballs are not permitted at the pool.

The first session of swimming lessons will be July 8-19 and the second session from July 22-August 2. Lesson prices are $20 for 1st child and $10 per each additional sibling. Toddler lessons (Birth-three years) will be July 22-26 from 5-6 p.m. at a cost of $10 per toddler. Rates are double for children outside the El Dorado Springs school district.

Sign up for lessons and purchase pool passes will be Thursday, May 30, from 9 a.m.-Noon or anytime during pool hours. Inquire at the pool about weekly night swim beginning Tuesday, July 2, till the pool closes for the season.