48 YEARS IN THE MAKING – On Saturday, May 13, 2017, the family of Derrill Price Jr. gathered to the Vietnam Wall to pay tribute to their husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. They found his name listed on Wall Panel 24W Line 98. Derrill III said that a friend had brought him a rubbing from the big wall in Washington D. C., but this was the first time he had seen his dad’s name in person. Present at the standing wreath provided by the City of Stockton were (from left) Peggy Sue Price, Derrill L. Price III holding Derrill Jr. and Peggy’s great-granddaughter, Aubrey Price, Derrill Jr. and Peggy’s grandson, Shawn Preston Price, who is holding Derrill Jr. and Peggy’s great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Price.