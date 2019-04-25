MAKING PROGRESS – The El Dorado Springs Fire Department received a check for $400 from the GFWC Progress Club at the R-II School’s Career Fair on Thursday, April 18. The money was raised from the club’s recycled Memorial Day Flower sales. The money is put back into local projects. Pictured are Volunteer Firefighter Ron Brown, El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd, Progress Club Member Bonnie Henry and Fire Department Secretary Tom Gough.

The next Memorial Day Flower Sale will May 3 and 4 at the intersection of Park Street and Hwy. 54.