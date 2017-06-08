SOLEMN OCCASION – The Elizabeth Carey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution along with other patriots spent Sunday afternoon, June 4, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Schell City honoring four WWI soldiers buried there. Frederick William Fastabend, Rankin L. Keeney, Harry Wilks Starkey and John B. Yowell died in the service of their country. Keeney, Starkey and Yowell died in France, Fastabend in Texas.

A color guard was provided by the Spicer-Grimsley Post #257 VFW of El Dorado Springs.

At the conclusion of the service, the color guard fired three rifles, three times each. According to Lynda Bishop, the three shot were a tradition started on European battlefields in the late 17th century signaling a pause in the fighting. It was intended to give both sides time to remove the bodies of fallen soldiers from the battlefield. The three bullets represented the three volleys fired and the three words, duty, honor, country.

Post # 257 also provided the playing of Taps.