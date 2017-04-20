Three people were taken into custody Saturday afternoon thanks to the help of area citizens. According to a press release issued Monday morning, Vernon County Sheriff’s Officials are saying a vehicle pursuit was called out when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup after he confirmed the tags did not come back to that vehicle. The pursuit went North on I-49 and ended east of Harwood when it attempted to drive through a field and became stuck.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said a deputy was given a ride into the field by a citizen who had a vehicle capable of driving through the mud, and was able to locate one of the suspects. A second deputy was offered the use of an ATV and assisted with transporting the suspect out of the field and back to the vehicle. According to Mosher, a second suspect was arrested a short time later with third suspect still on the loose.

Mosher said the third suspect was taken into custody by deputies several hours later after they received a report that he was spotted on foot near the area. The three people have been identified and the following charges filed:

Jerrold C Miller-Biggs, 23, of Walker Resisting Arrest $5,000 cash bond.

William C Noel, 29, of Nevada Resisting Arrest $5,000 cash bond.

Michael O Gilbert, 34, of El Dorado Springs – Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance $7,500 cash bond

All three suspects are being held in the Vernon County Jail. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said he would like to thank the citizens for their help in the capture of the suspects.