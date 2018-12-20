At its Dec. 13 meeting, the El Dorado Springs R-II School board accepted the offer from Cedar County Sheriff James McCray to provide an armed Cedar County deputy as a School Resource Officer.

The total cost for one year will be $31,724 billed monthly at $2,643.66.

The school will have input into the hiring/assignment process.

The sheriff wrote: “County will provide a vehicle, fuel, the officer’s gear, badges, uniforms, etc. and all required training he needs to be a licensed deputy. I am hoping the school can help with school related SRO training.”

“The SRO will be a Cedar County deputy that is assigned to the school. His salary, benefits, liability insurance, etc. are provided by the county through the normal payroll process just like any other deputy.”

The SRO will start as soon as someone is hired and trained.