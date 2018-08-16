The El Dorado Springs R-II Board of Education met Aug. 16. Present were Chad Whitesell, Bennie Brower, Terry Shepard, Josh Floyd and Darrell Eason – presiding. Absent were Greg Beydler and Mark Burley.

In the closed session prior to the 7 p.m. public meeting, the board voted to approve Rick Calbert as the freshman boys basketball coach.

In the public session, the board met the new teachers – Elementary – Brooke Miller, Kaitlyn Norman and Ashley Friar; Middle School – Kim Cox; and High School – Morgan Cantu, Bailee Fleming and Jenny Payne.

Superintendent Mark Koca gave the construction report: He said the contractor, Branco, is shooting for a Sept. 21 completion. Lots of things are happening on the construction right now: painting an graphics, concrete work outside. The gym floor is being delivered. The bleachers will be delivered soon. The elevator has been installed but has not been tested.

The board set the tax rate hearing for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.

The board approved the Elementary handbook as presented with no substantial changes.

The board approved the 2018 – 1 tuition rate at $8,843.54.

The board approved transportation for students enrolled but not living in the district.

The board approved a Mid-Missouri Bank proposal to pay $1,000 for student activity cards.

Colt Schieffer, a recent EHS grad with SK Security : presented school security option that included cooperating with the El Dorado Springs Police Department to have school resource officers who are commissioned El Dorado Spring police officers. The general consensus of the board was to move ahead to develop the plan.