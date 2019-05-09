The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board will meet in open session at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the High School library.

The board will recognize retirees Terri Alumbaugh, Sandy Lackey and SuAnn Lundy.

In new business, the board will hear a presentation from the Ed Counsel regarding aa new policy on service/handbook review.

The board will hear a presentation from the CTA Salary and Welfare committee on wage and benefits.

The board will review final numbers for the construction project.

The board will review the food service room FY 18-19 and projections for Food Service offerings for FY 19-20.

The board will review budget numbers for FY 19 and projections for FY 20.