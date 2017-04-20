The R-II School Board met Thursday, April13, to install newly elected members, reorganized the board and conduct regular business.

They installed Mark Burley, Darrell Eason and Terry Shepard and re-elected Eason as president and Greg Beydler as vice president.

All board members were present: Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Shepard, Josh Floyd, Greg Beydler and Darrell Eason – presiding.

The board amended the minutes of Meeting 285 to show that the construction contract was awarded to Westport Construction – a request from the Federal government.

The board amended the 2016-17 calendar to make April 17 a half day make-up so the last day of school will be May 19.

The board voted to authorize Superintendent Mark Koca to invest the $5 1⁄2 million in bond money with MOSIP investments to make up to $11,000 in interest while waiting for construction to start.

The board approved the transportation list.

Supt. Koca told the board that his pessimistic budget with no raises and a one step increase has the district finances $128,000 to the good for next year.

He presented the capital improvements list for the year – $261,661 for this year plus about $264,800 from previous lists that were never completed. Of that, $250,000 was for asphalted parking lots.

Supt. Koca told the board that if the prevailing wage law is changed before the board lets a contract on the school addition, it could save the district $200,000.

The board approved a banking services bid sheet to go out and be returned by 3 p.m. May 9.

In executive session the board accepted the resignation of Justin Stratton and hired Kala Kenney, Elementary; Justin Culbertson, High School English; Tabitha Culbertson, Elementary and Eddie Long, MS/Elementary Special Ed.