The El Dorado Springs R-2 School District is seeking input from patrons and parents in the community.

The District has created a survey through Google Forms and would like for all patrons and parents within the District to take a few minutes and answer the questions. Here is the link to the survey: https://goo.gl/forms/XbhQsgO9eUGegSVC3.

If you do not have access to the internet and would like to complete the survey, contact the Superintendent’s office at 417/876-3112 to receive a paper copy.

Thank you to our parents and patrons for your continued support of the District.