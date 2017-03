DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH – Diamond, owned by the Lower family, peers from behind the bars of her trailer before joining the other heifers and steers being weighed in. The event was from 2 – 4 p.m. at the El Dorado Sale Barn on Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to Land of Lakes Youth Fair Sec/Treas Dana Smith, there were 22 heifers and 17 steers weighed in. She said that was the most they’d had for several years.

The youth fair is scheduled for July 10 – 14.