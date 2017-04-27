This cold rainy day “threw us for a loop.” I hated to postpone the “Clean-Up El Do” event but there were very few folks volunteering because of the weather. And traditionally when an event is moved the volunteerism unfortunately falls off dramatically.

The new date and time is 9 a.m. this Saturday, April 29. Meet at the Chamber office. We have a dozen requests for clean-up assistance (mainly brush cutting/hauling). And not enough volunteer workers. Please do what you can to help us get the word out and get more volunteers to clean up our community.

Your assistance is appreciated more than we can tell you. Thank you very much for supporting community improvement events. Jackson Tough, executive director.