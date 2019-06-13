A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Sunday, May 26, attack on Kevin Costello.

Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary told the Sun that the El Dorado Springs/Cedar County Crime Stoppers and a private citizen have combined to offer the reward.

The phone number for the El Dorado Springs/Cedar County Crime Stoppers is 417/876-8477. The number for the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is 417/276-5133.

Costello told authorities that he was driving north out of Stockton about 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle began following him closely. He let the car pass him and said it may have been a white Chevrolet Cruz.

The vehicle went on down the road out of Costello’s sight, then suddenly pulled into the roadway ahead of him blocking the road. Costello said he stopped and got out to see what they wanted. He saw a younger man get out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

As Costello walked toward the driver side door of the vehicle, he was suddenly hit in the back of the head hard enough to stun him but not hard enough to knock him down or unconscious.

Costello told authorities that at that point he took off running. About noon the next day, he showed up at a house south of El Dorado Springs. He was taken to the Bolivar hospital which is his employer as director of the Stockton Nursing Home. He did not recall ever being in the custody of his attackers. At first, all he could tell the sheriff was that there was one man in the car.

A Cedar County deputy sheriff calculated the most like route Costello took from where his vehicle was found with the motor still running and said a person walking at a normal gait should have been able to make it to where Costello showed up south of El Dorado Springs in six hours.

Costello thought he recalled a “W” and a “5” in the license plate.