RODEO ROYALTY – Seven-year-old Kashly Berning was crowned the 2019 Land of Lakes Rodeo Princess and 12-year-old Clara Kate Farran took the Queen’s crown at the coronation on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kashly is the daughter of Kandice Berning and Jhon Nelson. Clara Kate’s parents are Travis and Melanie Farran. The girls won their titles by selling the most rodeo tickets and collecting the most donations.

This year’s rodeo saw more contestants this year and was deemed very successful. The money from the first rodeo in 2017 helped add 20 feet to the beef barn; receipts from the 2018 rodeo helped upgrade the arena and this year’s money will help upgrade the goat pen.